Stormi Webster, 3, Gatecrashes Mom Kylie’s Interview To Grab Candy: ‘She’s So Mischievous’

Stormi Webster is such an adorable little girl! The daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made a sweet cameo in her mom’s latest YouTube video. Stormi Webster totally crashed onto the set of her mom Kylie Jenner‘s new Inside Kylie Cosmetics video, which dropped on July 9. The makeup mogul released the first episode of the three-part series, which charts the rise of her billion-dollar brand, and little Stormi made the most adorable cameo. “I’m going to start my interview and then when I’m done, we’re going to go home, ‘k?” Kylie told Stormi, as she replied, “Later!” while running away.