Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora, Taos by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Luna fire burn area. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mora; Taos The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Taos County in north central New Mexico North Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact nearby areas including Chacon and Luna Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chacon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
