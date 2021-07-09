Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mora County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mora, Taos by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Runoff from rainfall will cause elevated water levels within vulnerable drainages in and downstream of the Luna fire burn area. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mora; Taos The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Taos County in north central New Mexico North Central Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 145 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will impact nearby areas including Chacon and Luna Canyon. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chacon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Mora, NM
County
Mora County, NM
City
Chacon, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
County
Taos County, NM
City
Taos, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#16 45 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 16:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MST FOR GILA COUNTY At 444 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Geronimo Estates, or 10 miles north of Payson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail and 45 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Geronimo Estates. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 330 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, Mescal and Cascabel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 297 and 303. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bradford FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN BRADFORD COUNTY At 551 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canton, New Albany, South Branch, Le Roy, Sugar Run, Grover, Wilmot, Hollenback, Evergreen, West Le Roy and Browntown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Fayette County, OHweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fayette, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 15:51:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Madison THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHERN MADISON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
Edwards County, ILweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Edwards by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 16:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:35:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Edwards The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Edwards County in southeastern Illinois Wabash County in southeastern Illinois * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 150 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Some storms will be repeating their heavy rains over the same areas. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Carmel, Albion, Grayville, Lancaster, West Salem, Allendale, Bellmont, Bone Gap, Keensburg and Browns. Rainfall amounts upwards to an inch are expected in a short amount of time, and localized higher totals are possible. This rain will result in minor flooding issues.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 13:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 145 PM MST. * At 115 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flagstaff, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Flagstaff, Walnut Canyon National Monument, Upper Lake Mary Boat Ramps, Walnut Canyon Visitors Center, Lower Lake Mary, Canyon Vista Campground, Lake View Campground and Upper Lake Mary. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Mercer County, OHFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Flash flood watch: Mercer

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Saturday afternoon in an area including Mercer County, Ohio. Repeated rounds of showers and thunderstorms with torrential rainfall are expected today through Saturday afternoon, the weather service said; widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected. It...
Mercer County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mercer, Oliver by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mercer; Oliver The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Oliver County in south central North Dakota South central Mercer County in south central North Dakota * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 800 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of Beulah, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Beulah. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 14:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, St. David, Dragoon and Texas Canyon. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 304 and 323. Route 80 between mile markers 293 and 303. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Sullivan County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 531 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lincoln Falls, Shunk and Forksville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN COCHISE COUNTY At 330 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Benson, Mescal and Cascabel. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 297 and 303. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Perry County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Perry The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Perry County in south central Illinois * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 404 PM CDT, Emergency management reported numerous points along Highway 51 north of Du Quoin, had up to 2 feet of water covering the road. Cars were observed stalled in flooded areas. Flash flooding continues. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Du Quoin, Pinckneyville, Tamaroa, Willisville, Cutler and St. Johns. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 645 PM MST. * At 350 PM MST, gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is occurring Rincon Creek and the Pantano Wash. This will impact road crossings including the crossing at Harrison Rd. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson and Saguaro National Park East. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 20:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-17 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 100 AM MST. * At 855 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glendale, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye and Litchfield Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 19:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 723 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bumble Bee. This includes the following streams and drainages Agua Fria River, Black Canyon Creek, Antelope Creek, Sycamore Creek, Turkey Creek, Castle Creek, North Fork Rock Creek, Black Canyon, Rock Creek and Government Spring Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kit Carson County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kit Carson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-16 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kit Carson The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Kit Carson County in east central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 623 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Burlington and Bethune. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Colorado between mile markers 422 and 440. Highway 385 between mile markers 178 and 190. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 04:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Craig The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 745 AM CDT. * At 440 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will be common across the warning area with locally higher rates of 3 inches or more per hour possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include White Oak FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Craig by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-17 04:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-17 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Craig The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 715 AM CDT. * At 410 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches will be common within the advisory area with rates near 3 inches per hour possible. A small Flash Flood Warning could be needed. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Vinita... Nowata Chelsea... Big Cabin New Alluwe... White Oak Centralia... Centrailia Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 15:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 AM MST Saturday. * At 628 PM MST, a river gauge on the San Pedro River at Redington briefly reached minor flood stage with a height of 12.6 feet. Flow from Aravaipa creek and other tributaries upstream could increase this crest as it travels north. Across the San Pedro River Basin heavy rainfall has occurred over the last few hours with most areas seeing between 1 to 3 inches. Runoff into the San Pedro will continue to be a concern as well. Low lying areas along the San Pedro from St. David to Dudleyville will be at risk of flooding. Anyone living adjacent to the San Pedro needs to be on alert. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Benson, Mammoth, St. David, Dudleyville, Redington and Cascabel.
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-16 18:34:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-16 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flood Warning for West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 600 AM MST Saturday. * At 628 PM MST, a river gauge on the San Pedro River at Redington briefly reached minor flood stage with a height of 12.6 feet. Flow from Aravaipa creek and other tributaries upstream could increase this crest as it travels north. Across the San Pedro River Basin heavy rainfall has occurred over the last few hours with most areas seeing between 1 to 3 inches. Runoff into the San Pedro will continue to be a concern as well. Low lying areas along the San Pedro from St. David to Dudleyville will be at risk of flooding. Anyone living adjacent to the San Pedro needs to be on alert. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Benson, Mammoth, St. David, Dudleyville, Redington and Cascabel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy