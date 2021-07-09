Cancel
Jefferson County, TN

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Knox, North Sevier by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jefferson; Knox; North Sevier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN KNOX...WEST CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND NORTHWESTERN SEVIER COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Knoxville, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Knoxville, Sevierville, Strawberry Plains, McMahan, Maloneyville, Mascot, Piedmont, Seymour, Kodak and Kimberlin Heights.

alerts.weather.gov

