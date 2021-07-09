Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 14:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Houston A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM CDT FOR EASTERN HOUSTON AND NORTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 246 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Webb to 7 miles northeast of Chipley, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Ashford, Cowarts, Webb, Columbia, Malone, Avon, Madrid, Gordon, Campbellton, Pansey, Grangeburg, Sigma, Enon, Wilson Mill, Barber, Keytons, Pleasant Plains, Jacobs and Farley Nuclear Plant. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0