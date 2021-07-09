Cancel
Bradford County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Susquehanna; Wyoming AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BROOME SOUTHEASTERN TIOGA...WESTERN SUSQUEHANNA...NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND NORTHWESTERN WYOMING COUNTIES At 345 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered over Rome, or 10 miles southeast of Athens, moving southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rush, Owego, Athens, Towanda, Wysox, Montrose, Sheshequin, Ulster, Litchfield and Orwell. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

