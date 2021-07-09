Beal embracing first Olympic experience

With the first week of Olympic training camp nearly in the books, Bradley Beal and the rest of Team USA are beginning to get an idea of how the roster, overflowing with elite NBA talent at multiple positions, will blend together on the court. Led by head coach Gregg Popovich, the U.S. Men’s National Team consists of Beal, Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, Khris Middleton and Jayson Tatum – and will travel to Tokyo, Japan later this month to represent the United States at the Olympics.