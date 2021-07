U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert continues to raise more money than her Democratic challengers as the Republican rabble-rouser and restaurateur seeks a second term in Congress. Boebert’s campaign raised $949,086 between April and June, according to a Federal Election Commission filing Thursday. She has raised more than $2 million for the 2022 election — which is still 16 months away — and had $1.3 million in her campaign coffers at the end of June.