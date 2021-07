Employment in the transport sector went up in June, thanks largely to big gains in three subsectors, including trucking. Trucking employment went up by more than 6,000 jobs after losing nearly 3,000 in May. That is the largest increase this year and largest since November when trucking jobs rose by more than 12,000. Preliminary numbers initially showed a job loss of 1,500 in May. Revised data has April showing an increase of 1,800 jobs after initially reporting an increase of only 600.