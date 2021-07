Have you ever wondered what Santa would look like in shorts? You’ll see it at HoneyBear Farms’ Christmas in July celebration, which features a dunk tank, snow cones, a balloon artist, Santa on the guitar, a candy cane hunt and — how could you not — snow in summer. Get your snack on with pop-up vendors and food trucks. This event is also scheduled from Saturday from 4-9 p.m., although the weather is looking frightful.