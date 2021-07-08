Cancel
Michigan State

MSU Student Government Fighting For Period Products in ALL Restrooms

By Maitlynn Mossolle
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 12 days ago
This is not only a way to have menstrual products free in the women's restrooms at Michigan State University but also to transgender and non-conforming students using men's restrooms as well. The Associated Students of Michigan State University. According to their website, the Associated Students of Michigan State University (ASMSU)...

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

