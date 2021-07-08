MSU Student Government Fighting For Period Products in ALL Restrooms

Morehead State Professor of Sport Management Dr. Steve Chen and undergraduate research fellows have recently published on their research on the impact of media on sports. MSU graduates Anna Gdovka (Class of 2020) of Lexington, Adrienne Hall (Class of 2021) of Olive Hill, and Eric Street (Class of 2019) of Lexington, worked with Chen to produce "Perceptions on Implementing a Comprehensive Athletic Website and Online Streaming Service for Kentucky High Schools." It was published in 2021 in the Atlantic Marketing Journal. In this study, the researchers examined how interactive websites and online streaming services focusing on interscholastic sports could benefit Kentucky high schools. The authors concluded that developing a live-streaming platform and interactive website would benefit multiple stakeholders, including parents, student-athletes, sponsors and collegiate coaches and recruiters.