Texas history buffs have the Alamo. Peak baggers have Guadalupe Peak, the highest point in the state. And bass anglers have Lake Fork, a reservoir 80 miles east of Dallas. Even before the impoundment filled in 1985—five years after the Sabine River Authority dammed Lake Fork Creek in East Texas—Texas Parks and Wildlife hoped to establish the reservoir as a magnet for fishermen. The department left timber standing in the bottom of the lake to offer stellar fish habitat and to boost aquatic nutrients ensuring a healthy ecosystem. Ponds that would be subsumed by Lake Fork were stocked with Florida largemouth bass, a fish that tends to grow bigger and faster than any native bass found in the local waterways. Nearly four decades later, Lake Fork draws anglers from across the country and around the world who want to cast for a trophy.