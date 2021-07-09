Essesks Paints a Vivid World in ‘The Villain’s Journey’
After teasing fans with releases off his forthcoming album, Esseks has finally unveiled The Villain’s Journey on Deadbeats in its entirety. Esseks has a way of captivating listeners and taking them on a journey with his music. Whether it be with the album art he creates or just the tracks themselves, he’s a master craftsman. Tracks like “Trapped In The VCR,” “Ellies Nap,” and “Bully” highlight the producer’s versatility within his production styles. More recently, Esseks released “Swamp Lord,” the third and final sneak peek at his brand new album The Villain’s Journey which has now finally been released to the world via Zeds Dead’s renowned imprint Deadbeats.edmidentity.com
