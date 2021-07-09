Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Essesks Paints a Vivid World in ‘The Villain’s Journey’

By Ali Mooney
edmidentity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter teasing fans with releases off his forthcoming album, Esseks has finally unveiled The Villain’s Journey on Deadbeats in its entirety. Esseks has a way of captivating listeners and taking them on a journey with his music. Whether it be with the album art he creates or just the tracks themselves, he’s a master craftsman. Tracks like “Trapped In The VCR,” “Ellies Nap,” and “Bully” highlight the producer’s versatility within his production styles. More recently, Esseks released “Swamp Lord,” the third and final sneak peek at his brand new album The Villain’s Journey which has now finally been released to the world via Zeds Dead’s renowned imprint Deadbeats.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essesks Paints#Deadbeats#Swamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
PhotographyPosted by
New Haven Independent

Artists Work In Vivid Color

The turnip’s gnarled skin and desiccated sprouts stand out all the more because of the vivid red background they’ve been placed in front of. Nearby is a head of lettuce rendered inedible by time and neglect, a beet imploding with rot, a potato molding and sprouting at the same time. Joy Bush’s vibrantly decaying vegetables are part of “The Shape of Color” — the latest exhibit at City Gallery on Upper State Street, running now through Aug. 8, featuring the work of Bush, Judy Atlas, Rita Hannafin, and Tom Peterson — and, it turns out, born of a deeply political moment.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Chasu’s “séance” and “sweet decay” Paint a World That’s Both Romantic and Discordant

“sweet decay,” one of the latest tracks from 18-year-old Korean producer Chasu, is the perfect ballad for an apocalypse sunset. “I’ll keep you close when the world’s aflame,” he sings dreamily. The romantic track is a saccharine proclamation of love by way of guiding the breeze. The track is part of a double single along with the song “séance,” which is an homage to big bands like Count Basie and Gerry Mulligan that he grew up listening to.
New York City, NYthis song is sick

Esseks Finally Unleashes Dark, Dystopian Thriller ‘The Villain’s Journey’ LP

NYC-based producer and illustrator, Esseks, has been slowly teasing pieces of his new album throughout the first half of 2021. From the psychedelic bass thriller, Watching From A Distance, to the spooky Boss Lair, the forward-thinking producer has been building momentum with everything he touches. Today, he’s finally unveiled his highly anticipated album, The Villain’s Journey, out now via Deadbeats.
Musicedmidentity.com

Experience a Musical Joyride with KUNZITE’s “LEMON SWAYZE”

Electro-psychedelic duo KUNZITE dropped a new track off of their upcoming album that’s jam-packed with trippy, summer-ready sounds. If you’re looking for an addition to your “summer daze” playlist, KUNZITE might be the very group that will go beyond those expectations. Ratatat‘s Mike Stroud pairs with White Flight’s Agustin White for a unique collaboration that sprouts blends of psychedelia, bass-heavy electronic production, and live guitar for an alternative yet alluring discography of summer sounds. The end of 2020 and the beginning of this year already saw the duo release “FROSTY,” “JUPITER,” and “SATURN,” but most recently they’ve delivered “LEMON SWAYZE” for their fans near and far.
Musicedmidentity.com

MIZE Unveils “Infinite Expansion” Ahead of New EP

In advance of his return to SSKWAN with the Balancing Act EP that’s due out July 15, MIZE gifts an exclusive listen of “Infinite Expansion.”. Revered for his imaginative sound design and seamless fusion of genres, MIZE has solidified himself as one of the leading forces of the underground bass scene. Combining whimsical soundscapes with scrumptious basslines, he made his WAKAAN debut with his Thought Process EP and went on to release “Satori” with Super Future on SSKWAN as well earlier this year. Now, the bass maven returns to the sister imprint once more on July 15 with the Balancing Act EP – a six-track exploration into his expansive sonic repertoire.
Musicedmidentity.com

35mm Unleashes Powerhouse EP ‘Huh Uh’

35mm released an energetic three-track heater for his latest EP on PopGang Records, Huh Uh, that is sure to please everyone’s ears. This year has been a strong one for innovative producers to share their unique flair for a sound that keeps techno and house lovers into an exciting array of delight. One Los Angeles-Based artist, who has been working diligently with his passion, is 35mm. As a result, he has caught attention from tastemakers and labels alike with releases landing on imprints including House of Hustle, My Techno Weighs A Ton, Dirtybird, and Groovy Bone.
Musicedmidentity.com

Insomniac Unveils Nocturnal Wonderland 2021 Lineup

Deadmau5, HVDES, LP Giobbi, Seven Lions, and more are set to play Nocturnal Wonderland as it makes its return to Glen Helen this September. Creatures of the night rejoice! Insomniac Events’ longest-running music festival, Nocturnal Wonderland, is almost around the corner. While Pasquale Rotella unveiled the initial details for the weekend last year, today, they’ve unveiled the star-studded lineup fit to make any music lover excited for its return to the beloved Glen Helen Regional Park on September 18-19.
Musicedm.com

Watch Porter Robinson's Trippy Visualizer Video for "dullscythe"

Porter Robinson has unveiled a breathtaking visualizer video for "dullscythe," a track from his critically acclaimed sophomore album Nurture. Robinson has harnessed the creativity of one of the most forward-thinking Nurture cuts and actualized it with a haunting audiovisual. Developed by Taiwanese visual artist Jie Liou, the trippy visualizer features glittery imagery from a digitized forest to match the glitchy, bitpop-inspired song.
Musicedmidentity.com

Tony Romera Drops “MS69” and Announces Album on Monstercat

Tony Romera lands his latest single on Monstercat, “MS69,” and dropped the news that his album Introspection is due out this year. If you vibe to the sound of house music then there’s no doubt that Tony Romera is an artist who should be on your radar. This French DJ and producer has been throwing down some absolute heat over the years like the Televizion EP, “I Can’t,” and “Heat Wave” and recently remixed Petit Biscuit’s “Parachute” as well. Now, after being announced on the EDC Las Vegas lineup and delivering “VHS” on Monstercat, he’s returned to the imprint with his latest single “MS69.”
Musicpapermag.com

Macy Rodman Announces New Album, 'Unbelievable Animals'

In a move that Shamir describes as the "best thing" he's done to date, the musician has signed New York icon Macy Rodman to his label, Accidental Popstar Records, and their first official release together arrives later this summer. Unbelievable Animals, Rodman's follow-up album to 2019's Endless Kindness, is out August 27th, with its lead single, "Love Me!", setting the tone today alongside an accompanying music video.
Musicedmidentity.com

EMBRZ Releases New Single and Announces Debut Album

EMBRZ has unveiled “Where You Are” with Lizzy Land, the first single off his debut album Moments that’s due out on This Never Happened. Never one to be put into a box, EMBRZ sound is constantly evolving yet, always rooted in emotional connection. This emerging producer and professional plucker of heartstrings excels in hitting right in the feels, allowing listeners to lose themselves on the dancefloor time and time again. It seems like just yesterday we were vibing out to his melodic hits “Moving With U” and “Letting Go,” but flash forward to the present and he’s delivered “Where You Are” – the gorgeous lead single from his upcoming album Moments.
Musicloudersound.com

Amanda Lehmann announces debut solo album

Steve Hackett guitarist Amanda Lehmann has announced that she will release her debut solo album in August. You can watch a video for Memory Lane below. Lehmann will release Innocence And Illusion on August 20. The nine-track album features guest appearances from Steve Hackett as well as Hackett collaborators Roger King, Nick Magnus and Rob Townsend. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.
Musicedmidentity.com

Cosmic Gate Announces Release Date for ‘MOSAIIK’

The first chapter of legendary trance duo Cosmic Gate’s newest album, MOSAIIK, is due out August 20 on Black Hole Recordings. GRAMMY-nominated German trance duo, Cosmic Gate, has announced that their latest album, MOSAIIK, will arrive on August 20 via Black Hole Recordings. The title is a nod to its release marking their eleventh LP, and much like their 2017 Materia album that was split in half, MOSAIIK will also be released in two distinct chapters. Fans have already been treated to a taste of what’s to come of this first, nine-track chapter through Cosmic Gate’s live streams and recent singles. And if those are any indication of the full MOSAIIK experience, we’re all in for a fantastic album.
Musicedmidentity.com

GRiZ Announces New Album ‘Rainbow Brain’

Multi-talented artist GRiZ sets off on a new era with “Rainbow Brain,” the first single off his forthcoming album bearing the same name. If there’s a single word to describe GRiZ right now, it would be multidimensional. The electro-funk mastermind has been dominating the scene with a cornucopia of EP releases, exciting collabs, merch drops, and a full stack of show announcements for the rest of the year. It seems every time we log on to social media, GRiZ has something exciting to share with all his fans that will have them talking and raving (metaphorically and literally) for the rest of the week. This morning, however, seemed to be the ultimate cherry on top for listeners around the globe.
MusicEDMTunes

BREAKING: Swedish House Mafia Album Dropping Late 2021

We’re still waiting on the promised Swedish House Mafia music release today, but Billboard is spilling the beans on the entire SHM plan going forward. This morning, the outlet released an in-depth feature covering the Swedish trio in Stockholm, Sweden. The piece goes through the entire history of the group...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Swedish House Mafia Reunite for New Single 'It Gets Better'

Swedish House Mafia have returned with “It Gets Better,” the electronic trio’s first new music in more than eight years. The release comes right after the group announced their signing to Republic Records this month, and is accompanied by a music video directed by Alexander Wessely. In a new Billboard...
WWEloudersound.com

Get a limited edition Powerwolf bundle only with Metal Hammer

With Powerwolf having just dropped their killer eighth album Call Of The Wild, Metal Hammer is proud to team up with the German power metal legends for this exclusive bundle. The special edition of the magazine features an exclusive variant cover, signed art print and patch. Only 200 bundles are available worldwide, so get yours while you can!
MusicEDMTunes

Lost Lands 2021 Returns With Adventure Club, G Jones, and More

Headbangers, it’s time to rejoice as Lost Lands Music Festival returns this year to Legend Valley, Ohio. Taking place from September 24-26, get ready for a stacked lineup. In just 69 days, 12 hours, and counting, who’s is ready to bang their heads? According to Billboard, this is the ballsiest, most brutal DJs and producers at a three-day dinosaur-themed music festival.

Comments / 0

Community Policy