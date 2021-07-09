Cancel
GM to source U.S.-based lithium for next-generation EV batteries

thefabricator.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Motors has agreed to form a strategic investment and commercial collaboration with Controlled Thermal Resources to secure local and low-cost lithium. This lithium will be produced through a closed-loop, direct-extraction process that results in a smaller physical footprint, no production tailing, and lower CO2 emissions when compared to traditional processes like pit mining or evaporation ponds, the automaker reports.

Comments / 0

