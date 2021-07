WitcherCon is finally here and with it a whole new look at the ever-expanding Witcher franchise. 2021 and 2022 are going to be quite busy for The Witcher, as we will not only be getting season 2 of the core series on Netlfix but also a new anime film focusing on Vesemir. For those who don't know, Vesemir is Geralt's mentor and friend, and Netflix's The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf project is set to focus on his solo adventures before he met the White Wolf and a lethal foe of his own. Now we finally have a release date, and Netflix revealed that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will hit the streaming service on August 23rd.