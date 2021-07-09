Faytal Exacts Total Annihilation with ‘Doomsday’ EP
Heavy dubstep duo Faytal is back with four slaughterous heaters on their new Doomsday EP – out now on Disciple Round Table!. Safiyan Reyhan and Cory Glover, also known as Faytal, have carved a place for themselves in the dubstep scene with infectious energy and unsparing thrashes of aggressive bass. Having garnered support from industry powerhouses such as SVDDEN DEATH, Excision, 12th Planet, and many other notable acts, the dubstep duo has landed on Never Say Die, Fresh Blood, and Disciple with consistently bone-crushing releases. Now, Faytal returns to the Disciple Round Table imprint with Doomsday, complete with four boisterous tunes that snap necks and bang heads with each barbaric bass thwomp.edmidentity.com
