Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Faytal Exacts Total Annihilation with ‘Doomsday’ EP

By Jayce Ullah-Blocks
edmidentity.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy dubstep duo Faytal is back with four slaughterous heaters on their new Doomsday EP – out now on Disciple Round Table!. Safiyan Reyhan and Cory Glover, also known as Faytal, have carved a place for themselves in the dubstep scene with infectious energy and unsparing thrashes of aggressive bass. Having garnered support from industry powerhouses such as SVDDEN DEATH, Excision, 12th Planet, and many other notable acts, the dubstep duo has landed on Never Say Die, Fresh Blood, and Disciple with consistently bone-crushing releases. Now, Faytal returns to the Disciple Round Table imprint with Doomsday, complete with four boisterous tunes that snap necks and bang heads with each barbaric bass thwomp.

edmidentity.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doomsday#A New Beginning#Electric Guitar#The Disciple Round Table#Faytal Listeners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Music
Related
Musicedmidentity.com

MIZE Unveils “Infinite Expansion” Ahead of New EP

In advance of his return to SSKWAN with the Balancing Act EP that’s due out July 15, MIZE gifts an exclusive listen of “Infinite Expansion.”. Revered for his imaginative sound design and seamless fusion of genres, MIZE has solidified himself as one of the leading forces of the underground bass scene. Combining whimsical soundscapes with scrumptious basslines, he made his WAKAAN debut with his Thought Process EP and went on to release “Satori” with Super Future on SSKWAN as well earlier this year. Now, the bass maven returns to the sister imprint once more on July 15 with the Balancing Act EP – a six-track exploration into his expansive sonic repertoire.
Musicinputmag.com

Arctic doomsday music vault will ensure our bangers survive the End Times

Millennia from now, aliens could one day arrive to Earth to find a desolate, barren planet stripped of all life. It wouldn’t take long for them to determine that a single species was responsible for mass extinction, but thankfully, a new project could at least leave behind proof that humanity wasn’t entirely awful... we actually once even made some badass bangers like “WAP.”
Musicedmidentity.com

Experience a Musical Joyride with KUNZITE’s “LEMON SWAYZE”

Electro-psychedelic duo KUNZITE dropped a new track off of their upcoming album that’s jam-packed with trippy, summer-ready sounds. If you’re looking for an addition to your “summer daze” playlist, KUNZITE might be the very group that will go beyond those expectations. Ratatat‘s Mike Stroud pairs with White Flight’s Agustin White for a unique collaboration that sprouts blends of psychedelia, bass-heavy electronic production, and live guitar for an alternative yet alluring discography of summer sounds. The end of 2020 and the beginning of this year already saw the duo release “FROSTY,” “JUPITER,” and “SATURN,” but most recently they’ve delivered “LEMON SWAYZE” for their fans near and far.
Musicloudersound.com

Watch Dana Dentata’s dark, disturbing and gory video for Pantychrist

Canadian alt.rapper Dana Dentata has shared the dark, disturbing and provocative title track of her forthcoming Pantychrist album. Signed to Roadrunner Records and sharing Slipknot’s management team, Dentata also shares with The Nine a flair for hard-hitting music and disturbing visual art. Commenting upon the song, which was produced by...
Musicedmidentity.com

35mm Unleashes Powerhouse EP ‘Huh Uh’

35mm released an energetic three-track heater for his latest EP on PopGang Records, Huh Uh, that is sure to please everyone’s ears. This year has been a strong one for innovative producers to share their unique flair for a sound that keeps techno and house lovers into an exciting array of delight. One Los Angeles-Based artist, who has been working diligently with his passion, is 35mm. As a result, he has caught attention from tastemakers and labels alike with releases landing on imprints including House of Hustle, My Techno Weighs A Ton, Dirtybird, and Groovy Bone.
Musicmagneticmag.com

F.S. Blumm & Nils Frahm Detail Fourth Collaborative Album '2X1=4'

F.S. Blumm and Nils Frahm have announced the details of their fourth collaborative album, 2X1=4. It will be released in September via LEITER, the new label formed by Frahm and his manager, Felix Grimm. To push the album, they have released the first track from the LP, “Desert Mule” and its video, which was directed by Danlezz.
MusicStereogum

Stream Gang Of Youths’ New Surprise EP total serene, Featuring An Elbow Cover

One month ago today, Sydney rock band Gang Of Youths returned with “the angel of 8th ave.,” their first new song since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness. The track infused the group’s hearty arena-indie sound with some War On Drugs/Killers style synth action, and upon its release, singer David Le’aupepe told Zane Lowe, “It’s probably the only song that you’ll hear from us from now that sounds remotely kind of what we sounded like the previous kind of six to eight years.”
Musicedmsauce.com

Giuseppe Ottaviani & Lucid Blue Drop Euphoric Vocal Trance Anthem, “Be The Angel”

Ladies and Gentlemen: summer’s mainliner has arrived! Returning to show that last year’s ‘I Believe’ was no chance chart-scaling hit-‘n’-run, Giuseppe Ottaviani reteams with the UK’s Lucid Blue for ‘Be The Angel’. Together with the Bristol-based electronic music quartet (comprising of Amber Anderson, Robert Myatt, Christian Zechner & Shawn Davis), the Italian’s studio summoned another epically fine slice of vocal trance power.
Rock Musicobscuresound.com

The Wavos – ‘Five on the Floor!’ EP

The Wavos recently released their fourth EP, Five on the Floor! — its five tracks exemplary of the band’s eclectic, melodic sound, ranging from funk homage “Love Beach” and electro-dance rocker “Come Alive” to the twangy delight of “Buffalo Girls.”. Quick-swiping guitars and brassy blares complement a funky vocal lead...
Musicedmidentity.com

Tony Romera Drops “MS69” and Announces Album on Monstercat

Tony Romera lands his latest single on Monstercat, “MS69,” and dropped the news that his album Introspection is due out this year. If you vibe to the sound of house music then there’s no doubt that Tony Romera is an artist who should be on your radar. This French DJ and producer has been throwing down some absolute heat over the years like the Televizion EP, “I Can’t,” and “Heat Wave” and recently remixed Petit Biscuit’s “Parachute” as well. Now, after being announced on the EDC Las Vegas lineup and delivering “VHS” on Monstercat, he’s returned to the imprint with his latest single “MS69.”
Musicdancingastronaut.com

World’s ‘most precious and loved’ music to be preserved in doomsday vault

Beginning in April 2022, Norwegian-based business consultant agency Elire Management Group will begin the process of safekeeping the world’s “most precious and loved” music. Starting with the Beatles and ceremonial Indigenous music derived from Australia, Elire will store the recording 1,000 feet underground inside a doomsday vault capable of withstanding both natural and man-made disasters, including nuclear warfare.
Musicedmidentity.com

Cosmic Gate Announces Release Date for ‘MOSAIIK’

The first chapter of legendary trance duo Cosmic Gate’s newest album, MOSAIIK, is due out August 20 on Black Hole Recordings. GRAMMY-nominated German trance duo, Cosmic Gate, has announced that their latest album, MOSAIIK, will arrive on August 20 via Black Hole Recordings. The title is a nod to its release marking their eleventh LP, and much like their 2017 Materia album that was split in half, MOSAIIK will also be released in two distinct chapters. Fans have already been treated to a taste of what’s to come of this first, nine-track chapter through Cosmic Gate’s live streams and recent singles. And if those are any indication of the full MOSAIIK experience, we’re all in for a fantastic album.
Musicedmidentity.com

EMBRZ Releases New Single and Announces Debut Album

EMBRZ has unveiled “Where You Are” with Lizzy Land, the first single off his debut album Moments that’s due out on This Never Happened. Never one to be put into a box, EMBRZ sound is constantly evolving yet, always rooted in emotional connection. This emerging producer and professional plucker of heartstrings excels in hitting right in the feels, allowing listeners to lose themselves on the dancefloor time and time again. It seems like just yesterday we were vibing out to his melodic hits “Moving With U” and “Letting Go,” but flash forward to the present and he’s delivered “Where You Are” – the gorgeous lead single from his upcoming album Moments.
Musicedmidentity.com

Pendulum Announces NFTs for Their ‘Elemental’ EP

With their long-awaited EP Elemental now available, Pendulum announced the release of an NFT collection with a unique one for each track. Pendulum is one of the biggest names in the dance music scene and after a hiatus, the Australian drum and bass band is back and better than ever. They have been surprising fans left and right since re-emerging with a steady stream of releases leading up to their first body of work in a decade – the four-track Elemental EP.
Musicedmidentity.com

GRiZ Announces New Album ‘Rainbow Brain’

Multi-talented artist GRiZ sets off on a new era with “Rainbow Brain,” the first single off his forthcoming album bearing the same name. If there’s a single word to describe GRiZ right now, it would be multidimensional. The electro-funk mastermind has been dominating the scene with a cornucopia of EP releases, exciting collabs, merch drops, and a full stack of show announcements for the rest of the year. It seems every time we log on to social media, GRiZ has something exciting to share with all his fans that will have them talking and raving (metaphorically and literally) for the rest of the week. This morning, however, seemed to be the ultimate cherry on top for listeners around the globe.
Musictheprp.com

Zealot R.I.P. (Pig Destroyer, Darkest Hour, Etc.) Debut “Red Queen Phenomenon”

Supergroup Zealot R.I.P. have released the track “Red Queen Phenomenon” from their album “The Extinction Of You“. That new effort is presently on course for a September 10th release through Three One G Records. Blake Harrison commented of the song:. “‘Red Queen Phenomenon‘-Had a couple rough nights out with some...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Flightless Reveals New Exploration Puzzle Game Doomsday Vault

Indie studio Flightless has revealed that their exploration puzzle game Doomsday Vault is set to be released on consoles and PC next month. The game is a cute and charming title that will have you going around exploring the planet and saving specific types of plants as everything around you is crumbling or on the verge of destruction. Just watching the gameplay is kind of fun as you'll be doing all this work in an exosuit as you dive into pyramids and ancient gardens. The game will officially release on August 5th, 2021. In the meantime, enjoy the trailers and info below.
Musicmagneticmag.com

EP Review: Anyma - Claire

As part of global techno duo Tale Of Us, Matteo Milleri has created some of the most potent electronic music we’ve heard over the past decade or so. Now releasing as a solo artist, under Rose Avenue Records, Milleri has taken on a new creative direction with Anyma. "Anyma is...
Musicedmidentity.com

Get to Know the House Stylings of aboywithabag

Chicago-based rising artist aboywithabag is beginning to turn heads with his fresh take on house music and gave us a glimpse into his mind!. Since first falling in love with music, Sai Aditya, known professionally as aboywithabag, has made giant strides in his path towards becoming a DJ and producer over the years. Born and raised in India, but also finding a home in Chicago where he currently lives, he’s looked to blend an array of musical influences from his upbringing together in harmony with modern sounds found in his releases – all while igniting dancefloors simultaneously along the way.
Musicthis song is sick

DIrt Monkey Drops Another Thunderous Dubstep Anthem, “Shine”

Dirt Monkey is easily one of electronic music’s most innovative low-end producers right now. The 19k label boss is known for his one-of-a-kind, cutting-edge sound design as much as he is for his ability to light up dance floors. His next release comes by way of an unforgettable bass anthem called “Shine.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy