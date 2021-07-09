CRSSD Festival Fall Drops Initial Lineup for 2021 Edition

CRSSD Festival Fall is returning to San Diego’s Waterfront Park with KAYTRANADA, ZHU, CamelPhat, Hot Since 82, and plenty more!. FNGRS CRSSD is slowly but surely re-emerging from the depths of the pandemic, but have kicked it into full gear this summer as they make their grand return to San Diego. Already announcing two-day events like DAY MVS XL while also making their return to nightclubs and the beach, the highly sought-after CRSSD Festival was all that house and techno lovers in America’s Finest City were waiting to be announced.