State trooper arrested for assaulting girlfriend
Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris Johnson and his girlfriend, Stephanie Smith, were arrested following a domestic violence incident inside Smith's apartment. Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 6. Court records say the dispute began as a verbal argument over phone messages. During the argument, Johnson and Smith physically assaulted one another, Sgt. Eddie Hart said.www.news-graphic.com
