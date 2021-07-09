Cancel
Kentucky State

State trooper arrested for assaulting girlfriend

By Abby Hooven Georgetown News-Graphic
news-graphic.com
 7 days ago

Kentucky State Police Trooper Chris Johnson and his girlfriend, Stephanie Smith, were arrested following a domestic violence incident inside Smith's apartment. Scott County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 6. Court records say the dispute began as a verbal argument over phone messages. During the argument, Johnson and Smith physically assaulted one another, Sgt. Eddie Hart said.

www.news-graphic.com

News Break
Public Safety
Related
