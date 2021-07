Festivities are planned this month to mark the 100th anniversary of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, which was signed into law on July 9, 1921. The law, passed by Congress in 1921, set aside 200,000 acres of land across the islands for Native Hawaiians. Over the past century, nearly 10,000 Native Hawaiians have been awarded homestead lots, and more than 28,000 are still waiting.