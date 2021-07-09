New Mason City Billboard Seeks Answers in Jodi Huisentruit Case

It's one of the nation's most-followed missing person cases: Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit was a KIMT morning news anchor at the time she vanished over 26 years ago, June 27, 1995, to be exact. A morning news anchor, that morning Huisentruit was running late. A co-worker called her. She said she'd overslept, and would be right there. She never arrived. All these years later with the benefit of better technology, the Jodi Huisentruit case remains a mystery.