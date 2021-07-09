Extensions for Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin unlikely before July 15 deadline, per report

Why Allen Robinson deserves recognition as Top-10 WR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Is Allen Robinson a top-10 wide receiver in the league? If you ask me, that’s an easy yes. But according to a panel of NFL players, coaches and executives, Robinson just misses the cut. ESPN asked a group of 50 people from around the league to rank the best players at various positions and have been releasing the consensus top-10 lists over the past two weeks. On Wednesday they released their list of the best wide receivers, and the Bears' WR1 was relegated to honorable mention status.