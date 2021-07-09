Extensions for Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin unlikely before July 15 deadline, per report
This offseason, two wide receivers who have been vital to their respective teams' success received the franchise tag: Allen Robinson of the Chicago Bears and Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While both were looking to cash in this offseason on lucrative extensions, there's still time to do so before the July 15 deadline. However, a new report indicates this is unlikely.www.cbssports.com
