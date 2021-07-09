Flash Flood Watch issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Pike, Ralls, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Pike; Ralls; Shelby FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of west central Illinois, including the following areas, Adams IL, Brown IL and Pike IL. Portions of northeast Missouri, including the following areas, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO and Shelby MO. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are expected across the watch area. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.