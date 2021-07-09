Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

One-third of U.S. adults went without dental care, even before pandemic

By Steven Reinberg HealthDay Reporter
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EJga_0asN2KXf00
In 2019, a third of adults under 65 hadn't had a dental exam or cleaning in the past 12 months, a new study found, Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Millions of American adults haven't seen a dentist in at least a year, a new U.S. government health survey reveals.

In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic made dental visits difficult, a third of adults under 65 hadn't had a dental exam or cleaning in the past 12 months, according to the report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And the problem was worse in rural America, the National Health Interview Survey showed. The authors suspect the reason is easy to explain.

"It was beyond the scope of study, but we kind of assumed there are fewer healthcare providers in the rural areas, compared to urban areas, so there's less access to dental care in rural areas," said study co-author Robin Cohen, a statistician at CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

Income and race also underpin the results, Cohen said.

The survey found:

  • In 2019, 65.5% of U.S. adults saw a dentist in the past 12 months.
  • More adults in urban areas than rural areas saw a dentist (67% versus 58%).
  • In both cities and rural areas, women were more likely than men to have visited a dentist in the past 12 months.
  • In urban areas, White adults (70%) were more likely than Hispanic adults (59%) or Black adults (62%) to have seen a dentist.
  • In rural areas, White adults (59%) were more likely than Hispanic adults (46%) to have had a dental visit.

As income increased, so did the odds of seeing a dentist. And that was true in both rural and urban areas.

Dr. Jane Grover is director of the Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention at the American Dental Association in Chicago. She said staffing shortages are a key contributor to access issues in rural America.

"They may not have the staffing that many urban areas have -- I'm talking about the number of dental assistants and dental hygienists," Grover said.

Cost is another barrier to care, Grover said. Low-cost clinics can help in urban settings, and some clinics charge on a sliding scale based on patients' ability to pay.

In rural areas, these clinics can be few and far between.

Grover said more needs to be done to make dental care available to folks who can't afford it, no matter where they live. This includes involving dental students who can help provide services at little or no cost.

Grover said dentists can also work with pediatricians and primary care doctors to help patients get oral care.

"Dentists are health professionals that can not only address issues of the mouth, but can also offer connections and guidance for other aspects of your health," Grover said, emphasizing that dentists today do much more than clean teeth and fill cavities. A modern-day dentist realizes the mouth is connected to the rest of the body, she said.

"Many dentists have close working relationships with family doctors and pediatricians," Grover said. "Integrated care is really an accepted and embraced practice today as never before."

Regular dental visits are also important because conditions can be treated before they become serious and involve more time and expense, Grover noted. While many Americans avoided going to the dentist during the pandemic, she said care is now getting back to normal.

More information

For more on dental health, see the American Dental Association.

SOURCES: Robin Cohen, PhD, statistician, National Center for Health Statistics, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Jane Grover, DDS, MPH, director, Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention, American Dental Association, Chicago; U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, NCHS Data Brief, July 7, 2021

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
143K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Urban Areas#Rural America#Cdc#Hispanic#Americans#Mph#Nchs Data Brief#Healthday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthHerald Community Newspapers

What Should People With Diabetes Know About The COVID-19 Vaccine?

(NAPSI)—With the three new COVID-19 vaccines widely available, millions of Americans have been encouraged to get vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that, as of July 2021, 47% of the total U.S. population is now fully vaccinated and over 182 million Americans have received at least one dose. This effort has helped reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

COVID-19 may be 'long haul' challenge in U.S., experts warn

July 14 (UPI) -- The rise of new COVID-19 variants and the growing number of people with "long-haul" symptoms of the coronavirus suggest it likely will remain a health challenge in the United States for years, experts said Wednesday. This means that communities across the country will need to prepared...
Public HealthCulpeper Star Exponent

COVID-19 deaths top 4 million worldwide. The pandemic persists, even in the U.S.

The global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 4 million Wednesday as the crisis increasingly becomes a race between the vaccine and the highly contagious delta variant. The tally of lives lost over the past year and a half, as compiled from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the number of people killed in battle in all of the world's wars since 1982, according to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo.
Public Healthhealio.com

Outcomes of stroke care similar before, during COVID-19 pandemic

At hospitals participating in Get With the Guidelines-Stroke, patients with acute ischemic stroke received similar quality care and had comparable outcomes before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. “There were no differences in in-hospital mortality between those presenting with acute ischemic stroke pre- and during COVID-19,” Pratyaksh K. Srivastava, MD, cardiology...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

CDC Advisors to Discuss 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose for Immunocompromised

Last Updated: July 16, 2021. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Giving a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines to adults with weakened immune systems — the immunocompromised — will be up for discussion during a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel meeting next week. At the...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Why Many Black & Hispanic Americans Distrust COVID Vaccines

Last Updated: July 16, 2021. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Language barriers and distrust of the health care system are among the reasons why many Black and Hispanic Americans are reluctant to get COVID-19 vaccines, a new study finds. The two groups -- which have been disproportionately affected...
Public Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Young Adults, Vaccine Hesitancy and Herd Immunity

Vaccine skepticism among young adults may stall efforts to achieve herd immunity – a threshold in which approximately 80 percent of a population is vaccinated against the coronavirus. A study by UC San Francisco researchers found that about one in four unvaccinated people aged 18 to 25 said that they...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This, Your Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine Is Less Effective, Study Finds

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID shots have been pivotal vaccines in the U.S.' race to end the pandemic. More than 85 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated with Pfizer and 62 million with Moderna, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nevertheless, a small number of these fully vaccinated individuals are still getting infected with COVID, as a number of factors—like the rapidly spreading Delta variant—may diminish the efficacy of both vaccines. Now, research has found one common condition that can also lessen your vaccine protection if you received either of these shots.
Virginia StateWSET

Virginia expands Medicaid to provide dental benefits to adults

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) --An estimated 750,000 more Virginians will have access to dental providers and services thanks to a new adult Medicaid benefit that started on July 1. Lawmakers approved the funding in last year’s General Assembly. The Virginia Dental Association is encouraging Medicaid members to learn more about coverage...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthShareCast

Two-thirds of UK adults fully inoculated

Two-thirds of UK adults have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, reported the health secretary Sajid Javid on Wednesday. Sajid Javid said on Twitter: "Two-thirds of adults across the UK have now had two jabs. We have beaten our target by almost a week - this is a huge achievement. Thank you to everyone who has come forward. The vaccine is our wall of defence against the virus."

Comments / 0

Community Policy