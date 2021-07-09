Cancel
Crews Work To Restore Power To 6,000 Customers After Tropical Storm, Eversource Says

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
Eversource Energy crews have been working to restore power to customers after Tropical Storm Elsa. Photo Credit: Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy has given an update on its efforts to restore power to customers after Tropical Storm Elsa moved through the region.

The company said hundreds of line and tree workers are working to restore power to thousands of customers. More than 13,000 customers have had power restored since the storm began as of 3 p.m. on Friday, July 9, the company said. Crews are still working to restore power to 6,000 customers.

“The storm has delivered the expected heavy rains, further saturating grounds that were already soaked from this week’s thunderstorms, and we have the possibility of some more thunderstorms tonight,” Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. said in a news release “We realize how difficult it is to be without power, and we will work non-stop until every customer has their power restored.”

Eversource said customers should stay away from downed wires and report them to 911. The company also advised customers to use caution when moving tree limbs and to look for wires that might be in the debris.

"Additionally, customers who are without power and using a generator should be sure the generator is located well away from their home or business and that the transfer switch is working properly," Eversource said.

