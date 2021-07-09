Special Weather Statement issued for Dinwiddie, Prince George by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dinwiddie; Prince George A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGE CENTRAL SUSSEX AND SOUTHEASTERN DINWIDDIE COUNTIES At 312 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dewitt, or near McKenney, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and brief heavy rain are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Dinwiddie, McKenney, Disputanta, Sussex, Stony Creek, Homeville, Dewitt, Carson, Newville, Booker, Reams, Yale, Fields Crossroads, Lumberton, Wharfs Store, Huske, Center Star, Owens, Five Forks and Templeton. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning.