Flood Warning issued for Goliad, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 20:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-11 08:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Goliad; Victoria The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Coleto Creek At Arnold Road Crossing affecting Goliad and Victoria Counties. For the Coleto Creek...including Arnold Road Crossing...Major flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Coleto Creek At Arnold Road Crossing. * Until Sunday morning. * At 7:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 19.0 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 PM CDT Friday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Major lowland flooding occurs, and cuts livestock off and potentially drowns them well away from the creek. Most roads and low bridges near the river are severely flooded and are dangerous. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Coleto Creek Arnold Road Cross 15.0 19.0 Fri 7 pm 13.9 8.8 7.6 7.2 6.8