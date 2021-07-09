Special Weather Statement issued for Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hertford; Northampton A LINE OF THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHAMPTON...GREENSVILLE SOUTHAMPTON AND SOUTHWESTERN SUSSEX COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF EMPORIA At 341 PM EDT, a line of thunderstorms was located near Green Plain, or 9 miles east of Emporia, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph and brief heavy rain are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Roanoke Rapids, Emporia, Murfreesboro, Courtland, Garysburg, Boykins, Dahlia, Gaston, Conway, Woodland, Jarratt, Seaboard, Newsoms, Green Plain, Sedley, Barley, Claresville, Jackson, Severn and Capron. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning.