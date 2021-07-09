Red Flag Warning issued for Book Cliffs, Eastern Uintah Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Book Cliffs; Eastern Uintah Basin RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 486, AND 487 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 486 Eastern Uinta Basin and Fire Weather Zone 487 Book Cliffs. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds through early evening.