Special Weather Statement issued for Caswell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caswell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN CASWELL AND SOUTHWESTERN HALIFAX COUNTIES At 341 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Milton, or 8 miles northeast of Providence, moving east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Turbeville Milton Cluster Springs Blanch Semora Alton and Hyco Lake. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.