Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Broadwater County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 13:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 14:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near the Missouri River from Canyon Ferry Reservoir to, Upper Holter Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Central and Southern Lewis and Clark; Jefferson; Meagher SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NORTHERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM MDT At 141 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Wolf Creek to 23 miles south of Cascade to 14 miles northeast of East Helena to near Helena to 17 miles west of Montana City. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Helena, Townsend, Boulder, East Helena, Montana City, Wolf Creek, Fort Logan On The Smith River, Wickes, York, Rimini, Alhambra, Corbin, Spring Meadow Lake State Park, Austin, Fort Logan, Elkhorn State Park, Winston, Craig, Silos and Clancy. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 158 and 245. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 14, and between mile markers 29 and 79. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 7 .

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boulder, MT
City
Wolf Creek, MT
City
East Helena, MT
County
Broadwater County, MT
City
Cascade, MT
City
Clancy, MT
County
Lewis And Clark County, MT
County
Jefferson County, MT
City
Montana City, MT
State
Montana State
County
Meagher County, MT
County
Cascade County, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Reservoir#Central#Southern Lewis#Northwestern Meagher#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Los Angeles, CANBC News

Los Angeles bemoans mask mandate while experts urge compliance

LOS ANGELES - A collective groan spread through Los Angeles when county public health officials reintroduced an indoor mask mandate regardless of vaccine status just one month after California reopened its economy. Frustrated by what some view as a step backward in the prolonged coronavirus pandemic, residents quickly pushed back...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy