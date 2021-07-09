Cancel
Monroe County, MO

Flash Flood Watch issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Monroe FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in St Louis has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include A portion of northeast Missouri, including the following area, Monroe MO. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Saturday morning. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are expected across the watch area. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

alerts.weather.gov

