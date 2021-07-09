I Tried Sunbasket for 3 Weeks—Here's My Detailed Review

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sunbasket is a healthy meal delivery service that offers a variety of meal plans for different diets and eating habits. And it doesn't stop there: Sunbasket also has plenty of add-ons, so you can have every meal, snack, and dessert delivered right to your door. The best part about this service? You can mix and match different meal plans and preferences to create a customizable order that works for you and your family. If you do follow one specific diet—say, pescatarian—Sunbasket has plenty of recipes to choose from to fit your needs, too.