Red Flag Warning issued for Southeast Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southeast Utah RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS....Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds through early evening.