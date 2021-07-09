Cancel
Biden picks Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for ambassador to India

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden is set to announce he's selecting Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, pending Senate confirmation, according to a White House official. Garcetti's selection, which has long been anticipated, is one of four picks in the latest round of ambassadors coming from the President.

