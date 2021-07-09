Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: 27-year-old man arrested in Dec. 2020 Jacksonville murder

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VdBqz_0asN16A700

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man last winter, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

On December 27, 2020, officers were dispatched to Cahoon Road North in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a wounded male victim. JSO said he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and a months-long investigation began.

[ Man dies following shooting on Cahoon Road North in Jacksonville ]

Detectives would later identify Ronnie Johnson as the prime suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office said Johnson’s location was identified, and following a SWAT standoff, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Action News Jax reporter Dani Bozzini was at the scene of a SWAT standoff Thursday on Dunn Avenue near New Kings Road. While JSO did not share details with our reporter at the time of incident, they have since confirmed to Action News Jax it was in connection to Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson is not eligible for bond.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
494
Followers
858
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Jso#The Sheriff S Office#Swat#Action News Jax#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy