JSO: 27-year-old man arrested in Dec. 2020 Jacksonville murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man last winter, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

On December 27, 2020, officers were dispatched to Cahoon Road North in reference to a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a wounded male victim. JSO said he was pronounced dead a short time later. The Homicide and Crime Scene Units were notified and a months-long investigation began.

[ Man dies following shooting on Cahoon Road North in Jacksonville ]

Detectives would later identify Ronnie Johnson as the prime suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office said Johnson’s location was identified, and following a SWAT standoff, was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Action News Jax reporter Dani Bozzini was at the scene of a SWAT standoff Thursday on Dunn Avenue near New Kings Road. While JSO did not share details with our reporter at the time of incident, they have since confirmed to Action News Jax it was in connection to Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson is not eligible for bond.

©2021 Cox Media Group