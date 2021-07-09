Cancel
You Should Never Say These Things to Someone from the Jersey Shore

Diana Tyler
How many times has this happened to you? You meet someone from out of state (or maybe so far North they might as well be from out of state), and they say something to you like: "wow you're from the Jersey Shore? Do you know anyone from the show?" Listen...

Ohhh He’s A Big Boy…1,400 Pound Great White Was Spotted Just Off Our Jersey Shore Coast

I thought my weight was high post COVID but this great white has me beat. A more than 1,400-pound great white shark, my friend's name is Breton by the way, is swimming off the Jersey Shore coast right now. I just checked out where he was here and you can keep tabs on him too. In case you are not familiar, OCEARCH, is a nonprofit that has been working with scientists to tag and monitor sharks for more than ten years. This is a big boy.
Dangerous rabid raccoons on the rise in Ocean County, NJ

The rabid raccoon population in Point Pleasant Borough has spread to neighboring Point Pleasant Beach, according to police in both municipalities. Point Pleasant Borough was first to report a possible rabies epidemic on Wednesday. Point Pleasant Borough police Chief Robert Lokerson on Thursday afternoon told New Jersey 101.5 there were nine rabid raccoons all over his borough.
How High Is New Jersey On The Most Fast Food Friendly States?

New Jersey is a place where it's good enough to not be the worst. We're so used to being disrespected on national lists and being named the worst this and the worst that, that when we land in the middle of the pack, we're relieved and content with those results. Our bar is pretty low. So what does this have to do with fast food?
Another Insanely Disturbing New Jersey “Karen” Video Went Viral

O.M.G. did you see the latest Karen meltdown? This one was in...gulp...New Jersey. This woman goes bananas at the Short Hills Mall in Victoria's Secret. I won't lie, I have had a glass of red wine and watched these Karen videos on YouTube in the past because you just can't believe it is real life! I go down a rabbit hole of watching one of these videos after another and this one is one of the strongest hits of crazy you'll get online. Buckle up before you watch the video below...
Go Inside Toms River’s New ‘Fresh And Positively Delicious’ Eatery

I started a quest to eat right but let's be real, it's not always easy to do the food-prep thing. Sometimes you're on top of it and on a Sunday you cook your proteins for the week earning your gold star. Other weeks? Well, let's just say life can mess with the best laid plans. So, if you're on the go and you don't want to halt your progress THIS WILL BE YOUR JAM...I was literally JUST saying there needs to be a healthy fast food restaurant at the Jersey Shore and BOOM! You ask, and you shall receive! I give to you the freshest, healthiest and most positive place to feed your face...meet my new friend, Mahana Fresh! Here's why this spot is different (scratch that) here's why this place is life changing...

