Soldiers from North Macedonia, Senegal to train in Vermont

By Associated Press
WCAX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) - Soldiers from North Macedonia and Senegal will be visiting Vermont for training with the Vermont National Guard starting next week. The Guard says the two countries have been paired with Vermont through the National Guard State Partnership. The Senegalese Fire Brigade soldiers will participate in demonstrations and training events with various Vermont National Guard, state and local disaster response organizations during the week.

