Mimosa and Me: Mastering the Chantilly Perfection Paradox

Everything to see and do in one of America's most historic cities. Boston is not only a college town, it is a creative hub for the art, culture, food, health, and tech industries. W.E.B. Du Bois attended school in Great Barrington. The renowned artist, Paul Goodnight, can often be seen walking around the city in his signature paint-splashed overalls. Mayor Kim Janey can be spotted enjoying lunch in her Roxbury neighborhood. There is so much history to explore throughout the Commonwealth, and Boston is where you'll want to start. Home to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park since 1912, this cosmopolitan city is rated as one of the most walkable in the country.