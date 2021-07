This is combination pet peeve and suggestion for whoever has control over the stoplights on U.S. Route 13. The pet peeve happens when I am driving along Route 13 and see a driver approaching a stoplight intersection on a crossroad and the driver makes a quick stop in the right turn lane and then turns onto the highway and speeds away. The few seconds that the driver was in the right turn lane was long enough to trip the traffic control box into cycling the lights, thereby bringing the entire highway to a halt for a right-turn car that is now long gone. Both northbound and southbound lanes are now at a standstill at an empty intersection, with the right-turn car’s taillights fading in the distance.