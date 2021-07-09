Mattoon recycling bins removed, program on hold
MATTOON — The city of Mattoon's community-use recycling bins have been removed due to the recycling program being on hold. City Administrator Kyle Gill reported in a news release late Friday morning that the city's recyclables hauler, Howard's Disposal of Mattoon, has given notice that this program has been placed on hold for the time being. He said Howard's advised the city that a workforce shortage is the leading cause of the hold.jg-tc.com
