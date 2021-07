KEWANEE, Ill. — A man died after being hit by a train in Kewanee overnight Friday, July 9. Police in Kewanee said the man was hit by a BNSF train in front of the Kewanee Train Depot around 4:15 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene. The train had been headed westbound on the tracks, and then stopped to report the collision.