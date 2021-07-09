Excessive Heat Warning in Effect for the Weekend

National Weather Service releases warnings for the weekend

NORTH COUNTY — The National Weather Services has put in place an excessive heat warning that started today at 10 a.m. and will remain in effect until Monday, Jul 12 at 10 p.m.

Reports show dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 113 degrees are expected, with the hottest days being Saturday and Sunday.

WHERE: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, Atascadero, Templeton and Paso Robles Areas

WHEN: From 10 a.m. this morning to 9 p.m. PDT Monday.

IMPACTS: Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

To overcome heat, the person should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

NOTE: Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.