Jamie Lynn Just Revealed Her Plans to Tell Her 'Unfiltered Story' in a Book Inspired by Britney

By Jenzia Burgos
 7 days ago
Some #FreeBritney supporters won’t be too pleased to hear about Jamie Lynn Spears‘ book. The memoir, which is set for release on January 18, 2022, was announced just days after Jamie Lynn was slammed on social media over her silence amid her sister Britney’s conservatorship. Meanwhile, the book’s title—I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out—is inspired by one of Britney’s own lyrics.

