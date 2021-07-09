Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ concert film coming to Paramount+ in October

Still don’t know who Madame X is? Paramount+ will take on the eternal question this fall when it releases Madonna’s long-rumored Madame X tour film, also called Madame X. The project was shot during the Lisbon stop of Madonna’s high-concept 2019 tour, with a teaser trailer capturing Madonna through costume changes and across multiple sets, backed by 48 performers, with Portuguese-inflected Madame X cut “Crazy” playing in the background. Madame X was directed by Ricardo Gomes, a Portuguese photographer who Madonna met while working on the album in Lisbon, and SKNX, the team also behind the 2019 album doc Madonna — World of Madame X on Amazon Prime. Madonna’s 14th and most recent studio album, Madame X came out in June 2019 and saw the pop icon drawing from global music influences and collaborating with Maluma, Quavo, and Swae Lee. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity,” Madonna said in a statement announcing the documentary. The Madame X film hits Paramount+ on October 8.