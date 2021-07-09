Cancel
Movies

Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ concert film coming to Paramount+ in October

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you follow Madonna on social media, you know that she’s been working hard for months on a concert film documenting her Madame X tour, which ran from September of 2019 to March of 2020. But now, we finally know when we’ll be able to see it. Madonna announced on...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Madonna
#Paramount#Madame X#Concert Film#Abc Audio#Showtime#Abc Audio
Moviesbrooklynvegan.com

Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ tour getting documentary film (watch trailer)

Madonna's , where she did extended runs of shows at intimate venues in various cities, is getting its own documentary. MADAME X will premiere on ViacomCBS and MTV's streaming service, Paramount Plus, on Friday, October 8. It was directed by Portuguese photographer Ricardo Gomes, who has been traveling with Madonna throughout the tour, and you can watch a teaser below.
Moviesthatgrapejuice.net

Movie Trailer: Chance the Rapper’s Concert Film ‘Magnificent Coloring World’

Now, Chance – in partnership with AMC – is looking to re-live the magic of the era by bringing fans back to the cinema. “Seeing movies together on the big screen is an essential part of summertime and something I deeply missed over the last year, so I am extremely excited and honored to partner with AMC to safely bring fans back to the theater,” Chance The Rapper said via statement, about the movie screenings.
MoviesPosted by
Pitchfork

Madonna Announces Madame X Documentary: Watch the Trailer

Madonna has announced a new concert documentary chronicling her Madame X tour. The film, also titled Madame X, will be available to stream on October 8 via Paramount+. Today, Madonna has shared a teaser for the doc. Check it out below. Madonna released Madame X in 2019. The concert film...
Moviesbuffalonynews.net

Madame X to premiere on Paramount Plus

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): The streamer giant Paramount Plus is going to premiere pop icon Madonna's new documentary, 'Madame X', on October 8, this year. As per Variety, from MTV Entertainment Studios and directors Ricardo Gomes and SKNX, 'Madame X' captures Madonna's performance as her Madame X persona in Lisbon, Portugal. Madame X is a secret agent travelling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.
Movieskhqa.com

Madonna documentary streaming on Paramount+ this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road. The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that "Madame X" will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8.
MoviesMTV

Tour Documentary Will Hit Paramount+ In October

A documentary following Madonna's Madame X tour will be available to stream on Paramount+ on Friday, October 8, the streaming service announced on Thursday (July 15). The film was shot at a concert in Lisbon, Portugal, as Madonna embodied her Madame X persona, a globetrotting secret agent complete with an eyepatch. The Queen of Pop posted a video of her smoking a cigarette and holding a wine glass, lip-syncing to “Killers Who Are Partying,” a track from her 2019 Madame X album, on Instagram four days ahead of the announcement.
Kansas City, MOthepitchkc.com

The Pitch guide to concert films

Now that COVID restrictions are lifting, you may have noticed Kansas City’s live event calendar has come back with a vengeance. There are loads of good shows coming up between now and the end of the year, both at outdoor and indoor venues, and even more on the way. However,...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What We Know About Madonna's New Concert Documentary

You know Madonna. Aside from being considered the "Queen of Pop," she is also known for being the "Queen of Reinvention." After all, she has enjoyed a successful career that is still going strong after 30 years. Her latest studio album, "Madame X," was released in 2019 and saw the powerhouse icon embody different personas and characters. As seen in the trailer for the album, Madonna explained that Madame X was a woman with many sides to her. The LP cemented the "Like a Prayer" hitmakers legendary status and topped the US Billboard 200.
MoviesTVLine

TVLine Items: Real Housewives Movie, Madonna on Paramount+ and More

What happens when the Real Housewives meet a Hallmark-esque holiday flick? You get The Real Housewives of the North Pole, an original movie for Peacock starring Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces). “The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish...
MoviesVulture

Madame X Is a Movie Star in Madonna Tour Film Trailer

Still don’t know who Madame X is? Paramount+ will take on the eternal question this fall when it releases Madonna’s long-rumored Madame X tour film, also called Madame X. The project was shot during the Lisbon stop of Madonna’s high-concept 2019 tour, with a teaser trailer capturing Madonna through costume changes and across multiple sets, backed by 48 performers, with Portuguese-inflected Madame X cut “Crazy” playing in the background. Madame X was directed by Ricardo Gomes, a Portuguese photographer who Madonna met while working on the album in Lisbon, and SKNX, the team also behind the 2019 album doc Madonna — World of Madame X on Amazon Prime. Madonna’s 14th and most recent studio album, Madame X came out in June 2019 and saw the pop icon drawing from global music influences and collaborating with Maluma, Quavo, and Swae Lee. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity,” Madonna said in a statement announcing the documentary. The Madame X film hits Paramount+ on October 8.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

‘Insane’ and ‘horrifying’ Celine Dion biopic receives five-minute standing ovation at Cannes

A bizarre Celine Dion biopic in which a 57-year-old actor plays the singer at the age of five has received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.Aline, which stars and is directed by the French actor Valérie Lemercier, was unable to secure the rights to Dion’s name, yet is significantly inspired by the French-Canadian singer’s life. As a result, she is named in the film as “Aline Dieu”.Premiering out of competition at this week’s Cannes Film Festival, the glitzy unauthorised musical left critics and audience members baffled yet intrigued.“Aline was kooky as hell,” tweeted Vulture’s Rachel Handler,...
MoviesPosted by
People

Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack Attend Cannes Film Festival Launch of His Documentary Val

Val Kilmer had the best people step in for him at the Cannes Film Festival — his kids!. While the longtime actor didn't attend the photo-call for his upcoming documentary, Val, his daughter Mercedes, 29, and son Jack, 26, showed their support on Wednesday. The two are co-producers on the upcoming film. Mercedes and Jack were all smiles as they posed in the south of France.
Music101 WIXX

Throwback Track 7-15-21:

Finnish DJ Darude’s first hit single was a result of a collaboration with his fellow countryman JS16 of the Bomfunk MC’s. The song initially conquered the Finnish charts holding the #1 spot on the nation’s Dance Chart for seventeen consecutive weeks. Word spread to the rest of Europe about the track, and it eventually took off globally becoming the best selling 12-inch single worldwide in 2000.

Comments / 0

