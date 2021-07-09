No Man of God Trailer Teases the Unsettling Sides of Ted Bundy
Ted Bundy is one of the most infamous serial killers in history, as he pulled off a number of murders in various parts of the country, often using his charm and looks to commit his vile crimes. In the new film No Man of God, rather than focusing on the carnage he created, filmmaker Amber Sealey focused on the later part of his life and his confrontation with his own mortality, as he spent time with FBI agent Bill Hagmaier to explain what motivated his unthinkable actions. No Man of God has earned the above trailer ahead of landing in theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on August 27th.comicbook.com
Comments / 0