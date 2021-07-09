No Man of God Trailer Teases the Unsettling Sides of Ted Bundy

For three Fridays in a row, Netflix is going to do what it can to scare people and possibly make them laugh at some of the most ridiculous horror tropes ever made when Fear Street debuts and gives people another set of stories to look at. Each consecutive story is going to be connected however as the teens that are being attacked apparently come to realize that the strange phenomena that they’re experiencing have been a part of their own for a very, VERY long time. It’s about to get plenty weird when this experience comes to Netflix, but it’s bound to be a lot of fun as well since horror is always in no matter the season, and it’s bound to happen that a lot of people will get into the spirit of it and find a great deal of enjoyment in being scared and amused at the same time. If one is being honest the type of horror that can make a person laugh, even nervously at times, is sometimes better than the horror that makes a person sick to their stomach. It’s all a matter of how it’s presented and how people react to be certain.