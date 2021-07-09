Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Republicans caught on camera telling activists to thank Sinema and Manchin for not touching filibuster: ‘Without that we’d be dead meat’

By Gino Spocchia
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GvBfI_0asMywXZ00

A group of Republican lawmakers were caught telling activists to thank Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin for refusing to reform or eliminate the congressional filibuster.

In footage reported by the Undercurrent on Friday, Republicans Andy Biggs, Rick Santorum, and Byron Donalds were secretly filmed telling activists to thank the two Democrats for refusing to abolish the filibuster.

The rule requires a 60-vote majority for bills to pass the US Senate, and has been frustrating Democrats who accuse Ms Sinema and Mr Manchin of supporting a Republican blockade on US president Joe Biden ’s agenda.

Mr Biggs was recorded telling activists that Democrats were "pushing as hard as they can" to enact that Democratic agenda, but fortunately for Republicans, Ms Sinema and Mr Manchin were steadfast in their support of the filibuster.

"Fortunately for us, the filibuster's still in effect in the Senate,” said Mr Biggs, in video tweeted by the Undercurrent ’s Lauren Windsor on Twitter on Friday. “Without that we would be dead meat and this thing would be done.”

He continued: "But thank goodness for Sinema and Joe Manchin”.

Another Republican, Mr Donalds, also appeared in the footage telling activists to thank the two Democrats for refusing to abolish the filibuster rule.

"All of you in this room, people at home on Zoom, let me tell you right now, if you want to do one thing to keep the republic afloat, call Joe Manchin's office, call Kyrsten Sinema's office," said Mr Donalds, a Florida Republican.

He added that he “likes it” when Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls out her colleagues for backing the filibuster, and told activists: “This is great for me”.

Rick Santorum, a former Republican senator, was also at the event and told activists: “Call Joe Manchin and say thank you, seriously”.

The West Virginia Democrat, a political rarity in the staunchly conservative state, wrote in an op-ed for The Washington Post in April that "there is no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster," despite it threatening to derail Mr Biden’s agenda, including a bill on infrastructure and voting rights.

The revelations from the Undercurrent follows footage of Republican congressman Chip Roy telling activists the party wanted “18 months” to slow down the Democrat’s agenda ahead of the 2022 midterms.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Biggs and Mr Donalds’ offices for comment.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

180K+
Followers
90K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Byron Donalds
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Andy Biggs
Person
Rick Santorum
Person
Chip Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democratic#Democrats#The Us Senate#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Manchin says no filibuster exception for voting rights bill

Senator Joe Manchin said he wouldn’t carve out an exemption to the chamber’s filibuster rule for voting rights legislation, effectively dashing chances that Democrats could maneuver around Republican opposition to overhauling the nation’s elections laws. The West Virginia Democrat made the remarks after meeting with a group of Texas House...
Energy IndustryNewsweek

Joe Manchin Condemns Anti-Fossil Fuel Provisions in Infrastructure Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) says attempts to eliminate fossil fuels will make climate change "worse" while condemning a key provision of the Democratic infrastructure bill. Manchin told CNN that he was "concerned" about language targeting fossil fuels shortly after attending a meeting discussing the plan with fellow Democrats on Wednesday. The moderate Democrat from coal-producing West Virginia, who has frequently been accused of obstructionism by progressives in his party, took issue with "the climate portion" of the $3.5 billion proposal.
Congress & CourtsBoston Herald

Lopez: Manchin, Sinema right to protect the filibuster

Since reclaiming the Senate majority, most Democrats have been relentless in their pursuit of eliminating the filibuster to pass their sweeping progressive agenda. The push to kill the filibuster stands in stark contrast to how our Senate has operated since our country’s birth. One of the core tenets of our...
Presidential ElectionFox News

McConnell blasts 'wild' $3.5T spending bill, says Dems do not have mandate to 'introduce socialism'

Democrats’ "wildly inappropriate" and massive $3.5 trillion spending spree will generate "zero" Republican support, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday. "It's a wild spending taxing spree, completely inappropriate for the country, which is already suffering from dramatic inflation," McConnell, R-Ky., expressed to host Harris Faulkner....
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: McCarthy’s big Jan. 6 decision

READING AHEAD OF TODAY’S BIDEN-MERKEL SITDOWN: “Angela Merkel’s White House Visit Ends Trump-Era Hostilities, but Trans-Atlantic Drift Continues,” by WSJ’s Bojan Pancevski in Berlin. MCCARTHY’S CALL — Back in 2019, when the House Intelligence Committee was about to kick off public hearings for DONALD TRUMP’S first impeachment, Trump and his...
Texas StateRadio NB

Rep. James Comer (R-KY): “I’m Embarrassed” By The Texas Democrats’ “Gimmick”

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) explained why he’s “embarrassed” by the Texas Democrats’ trip to DC. “I’m embarrassed in every way, shape and form about what they’re doing. First of all, they’re not showing up for work, debating their call. Secondly, they’re grossly misleading the public on what that election bill actually does. Next, they were on a private jet. Members of Congress aren’t even allowed to fly on private jets. They’re not wearing masks, and we’re trying to get all these mask mandates removed everywhere and make them optional. So there’s so many levels of hypocrisy and falsehoods in the stunt that those Democrat state legislators are doing from Texas. I mean, it’s just breathtaking.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy