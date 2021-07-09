Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Novant Health, UNC receive go-ahead for two-year medical school in Charlotte

By Caroline Hudson
Charlotte Business Journal
 7 days ago
A top accreditor has given Novant Health the go-ahead for a UNC School of Medicine campus at Presbyterian Medical Center. The Liaison Committee on Medical Education recently ruled that Novant has the appropriate resources to move forward. This would be the UNC School of Medicine's third branch campus, in addition to Asheville and Wilmington. It would serve third- and fourth-year students, with a focus on health-equity issues. Training is scheduled to start in February 2022. LCME will conduct a site visit in 2023.

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

