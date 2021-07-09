Elton Brand, Gersson Rosas reportedly met, discussed Ben Simmons-Minnesota trade

It seems pretty certain at this point, if you trust all the rumors and reports going around, that the Timberwolves are going to give it their best shot in the Ben Simmons trade market this offseason. Levels of interest in Simmons around the league and throughout various teams may vary, and it's basically anyone's guess as to who really wants to pursue the polarizing 24-year-old at this point in time, but it looks as though the Timberwolves are near the top of that list.