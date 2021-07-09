Pittsburgh Pirates: FanGraphs 2021 Pre-Draft Farm Ranking

As we sit here Tuesday afternoon, the first day of the MLB Draft is only five days away, with the first selection taking place Sunday night in Denver. The Red Sox, as I’m sure almost everyone reading this knows by now, are picking way up at number four overall. Over the last couple of weeks, it has seemed like the ideal scenario for the Red Sox is that they end up with Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter. That doesn’t seem as likely now as it had been, though, and the latest mock draft from FanGraphs supports that.