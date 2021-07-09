Pittsburgh Pirates: FanGraphs 2021 Pre-Draft Farm Ranking
The Pittsburgh Pirates have undergone a complete renovation over the last two years. Things are already looking up. When the Pittsburgh Pirates hired Ben Cherington and staff the expectation was for the team to rebuild. While Cherington refused to call it a rebuild, that’s exactly what happened with the Pittsburgh Pirates. No matter what, Bob Nutting will continue to be this team’s owner. He is cheap and will not spend like a majority of the teams do around major league baseball.rumbunter.com
