San Antonio, TX

Park Place at Tobin Hill Combines Modern Construction with Historic District

MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

How often have we looked for a midtown neighborhood home with access to all the urban treasures and yet not made the move due to the wear and tear on the only available older houses? Rarely do we find that perfect combination of the historic neighborhood and new home construction, the former rich in parks, cafes, and public institutions, the latter green built with open floorplans and all the technology and amenities. If this combination appeals to you, Park Place at Tobin Hill is your answer. Located at the intersection of E. Evergreen and McCullough, Imagine Homes has designed unique floorplans, pro-style kitchens, and Energy Star-certified efficiency. The wait is over.

