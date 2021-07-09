Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC probable new D.A. won’t prosecute resisting arrest, trespassing, prostitution – but will go after cops

By Lizzy Murica
Law Enforcement Today
Law Enforcement Today
 7 days ago
NEW YORK, NY – Manhattan’s likely choice for its new District Attorney has promised a lighter touch for criminals, and intensive scrutiny for law enforcement. Even as New York City continues to experience an increase in crimes such as murder, rape and other sex crimes, hate crimes, and felonious assaults, leading Democratic D.A. candidate Alvin Bragg has plans to reduce prosecution of certain offenses, while increasing investigation into law enforcement activity.

Law Enforcement Today

Law Enforcement Today

We support those who hold the Thin Blue Line... in part because we ARE those who hold the Thin Blue Line. We are the largest law enforcement owned and operated media company in America. Law Enforcement Today (LET) is administered and owned by law enforcement officers. We embrace law enforcement personnel, sworn and unsworn, as well as retired LEOS and civilian supporters. LET uses the experience of the law enforcement community to meet the challenges ahead of us. We publish first-hand accounts of how officers have successfully faced adversity or practiced excellence in law enforcement. We share news about the topics that impact the law enforcement community - including not just the officers, but also their loved ones and supporters.

