NYC probable new D.A. won’t prosecute resisting arrest, trespassing, prostitution – but will go after cops
NEW YORK, NY – Manhattan’s likely choice for its new District Attorney has promised a lighter touch for criminals, and intensive scrutiny for law enforcement. Even as New York City continues to experience an increase in crimes such as murder, rape and other sex crimes, hate crimes, and felonious assaults, leading Democratic D.A. candidate Alvin Bragg has plans to reduce prosecution of certain offenses, while increasing investigation into law enforcement activity.www.lawenforcementtoday.com
